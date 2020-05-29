2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLean County; 175 have recovered

BLOOMINGTON – Two new deaths and two new cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Friday.
Two women, both residents of the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center are the most recent cases. So far, 13 people have died with COVID-19 and 218 cases have been confirmed in the county. One was in her 90s and the other was a woman in her 70s.
Ten of the 13 deaths in the county have connections to the long-term care facility. Twelve were residents and one was an employee.
The department also reported 175 people have recovered, three remain hospitalized and 27 are in home isolation.
On Thursday, 96 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds on Bloomington’s western edge. The site can handle vehicles and walk-ups. Anyone that can follow the directions for the self-test nasal swab can use the site.
Additionally, beginning next week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday there will be limited bus service from the transfer station just east of the Bloomington Walmart. A bus will make loops to accommodate people without vehicles that want to be tested.
Statewide, officials announced 1,622 additional cases in Illinois, and 86 additional deaths. Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 117,455 cases, including 5,270 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. Edgar County reported its first case on Thursday.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 22 to May 28 is 8 percent.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
