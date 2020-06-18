2 new COVID cases in McLean County; 6 more in Tazewell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 showed Thursday that it isn't through with Central Illinois yet as the McLean County Health Department announced two new cases of the novel virus and Tazewell County announced six new cases.

Tazewell County Health Department said it's monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.

As of Thursday, 14 residents of that long-term care facility have had confirmed cases of coronavirus and three have died, the Tazewell County Health Department said. The health department has been supplying personal protective equipment to control the spread.

Overall, Tazewell County has had 104 confirmed cases of the novel virus since March, with 73 people recovered, 20 in home isolation and four hospitalized. Seven Tazewell County residents have died of the virus.

The two new cases in McLean County bring to 245 the number of McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.