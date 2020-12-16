2 new COVID deaths reported in McLean County Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 101 new cases of people with COVID and two deaths.

A man and woman in their 80s in long-term facilities died, the department said. There now have been 75 COVID-related deaths and 10,333 probable and confirmed cases in the county, the department said.

Other data released Wednesday:

1,119 people are isolating at home and 9,113 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered

More than 161,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.4% through Tuesday

26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 7,359 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths. Overall, the state has tallied more than 860,000 cases and 14,509 deaths.

Health care workers in Chicago and Peoria also received the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state Tuesday.