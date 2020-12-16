2 new COVID deaths reported in McLean County Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 101 new cases of people with COVID and two deaths.
A man and woman in their 80s in long-term facilities died, the department said. There now have been 75 COVID-related deaths and 10,333 probable and confirmed cases in the county, the department said.
Other data released Wednesday:
BLOOMINGTON — Fraudulent unemployment claims have skyrocketed in Illinois since March, and Bloomington-Normal is no exception.
- 1,119 people are isolating at home and 9,113 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered
- More than 161,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%
- The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.4% through Tuesday
- 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19
Support Local Journalism
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 7,359 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths. Overall, the state has tallied more than 860,000 cases and 14,509 deaths.
Health care workers in Chicago and Peoria also received the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state Tuesday.
Doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving this week. Health care workers will receive the first shots.
Illinois is expected to receive about 109,000 doses initially within the next few weeks.
COVID-19 Illinois: New cases per day
What Top 5 earners in McLean County government make
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.