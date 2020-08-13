20 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County reported Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were being reported in McLean County on Thursday, while Tazewell and LaSalle counties also reported double-digit case increases.
McLean County has had a total of 690 cases of the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 581 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered; 91 are currently isolating at home; and three are hospitalized.
There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
More than 32,800 tests have completed, for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 1.9% through Wednesday, officials said.
Jessica McKnight, county health department administrator, reiterated the importance of social distancing and masking requirements, as well as other measures designed to limit the spread of the disease.
"If you have been identified as a close contact to someone that has tested positive it is important to complete the full 14-day quarantine," she said. "You cannot test your way out of quarantine."
People can show symptoms anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.
There were 663 people tested Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, according to the county Emergency Management Agency. The site is operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories.
LaSalle County reported 54 new cases, bringing the county's updated total to 882 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 336 people are considered recovered, 21 more than the county had reported Wednesday.
Tazewell County reported 36 new cases and one additional death, a man in his 80s. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported 612 confirmed cases and nine deaths. A total of 324 people are considered recovered; 276 are in home isolation; three are hospitalized.
In Livingston County, three more residents had tested positive for the virus Thursday, bringing the county's total to 137 confirmed cases. The newly confirmed cases included a boy younger than 10, a woman younger than 20 and a man in his 70s.
Livingston County has had three coronavirus-related deaths. Eighteen cases are currently active, and 116 people have recovered. Of the people who have tested positive, 27 were asymptomatic at the time of testing, the county health department said.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Central Illinois face mask selfies
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.