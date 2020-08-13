20 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County reported Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were being reported in McLean County on Thursday, while Tazewell and LaSalle counties also reported double-digit case increases.

McLean County has had a total of 690 cases of the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 581 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered; 91 are currently isolating at home; and three are hospitalized.

There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

More than 32,800 tests have completed, for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 1.9% through Wednesday, officials said.

Jessica McKnight, county health department administrator, reiterated the importance of social distancing and masking requirements, as well as other measures designed to limit the spread of the disease.

"If you have been identified as a close contact to someone that has tested positive it is important to complete the full 14-day quarantine," she said. "You cannot test your way out of quarantine."

People can show symptoms anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.