20th McLean County COVID-19 death reported Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials announced the 20th death of a McLean County resident with coronavirus on Tuesday.
The McLean County Health Department confirmed Tuesday that a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions has died. No other details were available.
Jessica McKnight, the McLean County health administrator, said 13 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,175 cases.
As of Tuesday, 227 patients were isolating at home, but 10 are currently hospitalized, three more than Monday. One remains in intensive care.
There are 2,918 individuals who have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Over 67,400 tests have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.9% through Monday.
“It is important to remember that even young, healthy individuals can have complications from the virus, and some may even need to be hospitalized,” McKnight said. “Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, often behind new infections by about a week or more. While the total number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County in the last seven days has been decreasing, we have had 1,408 cases reported so far this month.
“Recovery isn’t the same for everyone,” she added. “The World Health Organization reports the median time for recovery is up to two weeks for those with mild cases, while those with more severe cases can take up to six weeks for symptoms to resolve. Some patients may report lingering symptoms ranging from mild issues, such as continued loss of taste or smell, to more serious ones, such as heart palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, cognitive difficulties or recurring fevers.”
Officials reported 620 people tested yesterday at the community based testing center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds in Bloomington. This site is operated by Reditus Laboratories and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Connect Transit shuttle will run Tuesday.
At Illinois State University, more than 1,300 students have recovered from the coronavirus. More than 8,400 tests have been received and 1,334 have tested positive. The seven-day rolling positivity rate as of Monday was 3.6%.
