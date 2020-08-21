21 more COVID cases in McLean County; seven-day positivity rate up to 3.6%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-one more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the county's positivity rate for the past week has increased to 3.6%, county health officials reported Friday.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday that the 21 additional cases mean that 893 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19. One hundred sixty have been diagnosed so far this week.

One person with COVID was released from hospitalization and one was released from a hospital intensive care unit as McKnight reported three people were hospitalized on Friday. On Thursday, four people were hospitalized, including one in ICU.

Two hundred two residents were in home isolation on Friday, an increase of 14 people from Thursday. But eight more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of people recovered up to 672, McKnight reported.

No new COVID deaths were announced in McLean County on Friday. Sixteen county residents have died of the virus since March; the most recent death was reported on Monday.