21 more COVID cases in McLean County; seven-day positivity rate up to 3.6%

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-one more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the county's positivity rate for the past week has increased to 3.6%, county health officials reported Friday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday that the 21 additional cases mean that 893 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19. One hundred sixty have been diagnosed so far this week.
One person with COVID was released from hospitalization and one was released from a hospital intensive care unit as McKnight reported three people were hospitalized on Friday. On Thursday, four people were hospitalized, including one in ICU.
Two hundred two residents were in home isolation on Friday, an increase of 14 people from Thursday. But eight more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of people recovered up to 672, McKnight reported.
No new COVID deaths were announced in McLean County on Friday. Sixteen county residents have died of the virus since March; the most recent death was reported on Monday.
Of the more than 38,400 COVID tests conducted of county residents, 2.3% have come back positive, McKnight said. The percentage that have come back positive for the seven days ending Thursday was 3.6%, an increase from the 2.7% reported two days earlier.
McKnight broke down the 21 new cases by age range: one person is between the ages of 10 and 19, 14 are in their 20s, four are in their 30s, one is in their 40s and one is on their 50s.
Meanwhile, COVID testing numbers remained high at the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, tested 608 people on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
