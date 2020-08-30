219 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County

“ISU is reporting their testing that they are doing on campus and they like are getting that data sooner than we do,” McKnight explained last week. “We are looking at the entire county and reporting it by age range and we also add in what we receive from the providers’ offices and the fairgrounds. Ours are a total number and our numbers could be from several days.”

Four individuals are hospitalized in McLean County, including one in intensive care. There are 702 individuals isolating at home and 899 residents who have been released and considered recovered.

“It is important to remember that these numbers are people and members of our community, not just a ‘case’” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight in a statement released Sunday morning. “Diseases like COVID-19 can make anyone sick, regardless of their age or other underlying health conditions.

“You can fight stigma by sharing facts, not rumors, and treating people around you with respect and understanding. Rather than being reactive and placing blame on any one person or group of people it is past the time for us to collaborate as a community. We can choose now to look ahead at how we can be proactive, each of us doing our part to fight COVID-19.”