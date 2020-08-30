219 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A record 219 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Sunday, a reflection of the number of cases being reported at Illinois State University over the past week.
The total number of McLean County cases now stands at 1,621 since the outbreak began in March.
Of the 219 new cases, 145 were in their 20s and 53 were between the ages of 18 and 19. There were two cases reported of children between the ages of one and nine, three between the ages of 10 and 17, four in their 30s, six in their 40s, two in their 50s, and four in their 60s.
The rolling seven-day positivity continues to increase for the county, and is at 10.1% through Saturday.
ISU reported on Sunday an additional 187 positive test results, bringing the total number of positive tests on campus to 732 since classes began Aug. 17. The rolling seven-day positivity rate at ISU is 23.5%.
The university's figures are included in the McLean County totals, but not necessarily on the same day as reported by ISU, officials have said. Data from ISU is based on test results received from the contract lab between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. the previous day for all on-campus testing. T
“ISU is reporting their testing that they are doing on campus and they like are getting that data sooner than we do,” McKnight explained last week. “We are looking at the entire county and reporting it by age range and we also add in what we receive from the providers’ offices and the fairgrounds. Ours are a total number and our numbers could be from several days.”
Four individuals are hospitalized in McLean County, including one in intensive care. There are 702 individuals isolating at home and 899 residents who have been released and considered recovered.
“It is important to remember that these numbers are people and members of our community, not just a ‘case’” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight in a statement released Sunday morning. “Diseases like COVID-19 can make anyone sick, regardless of their age or other underlying health conditions.
“You can fight stigma by sharing facts, not rumors, and treating people around you with respect and understanding. Rather than being reactive and placing blame on any one person or group of people it is past the time for us to collaborate as a community. We can choose now to look ahead at how we can be proactive, each of us doing our part to fight COVID-19.”
A total of 659 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
This story will be updated.
