23-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash, McLean County coroner says

A 23-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound U.S. 150/Rivian Parkway, just south of College Avenue, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.

The coroner's office learned about the death around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yoder said in a statement. The McLean County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Normal Fire Department were already at the scene.

The victim was the sole occupant of the motorcycle, Yoder said. He was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

An autopsy is set for Wednesday. The incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Illinois State Police.

