23rd coronavirus-related death reported in McLean County

HOW TO GET TESTED

WHERE: McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays

WHAT YOU NEED: To be able to complete a nasal self-swab test. There is no charge to the person being tested but insurance information is collected if applicable.

PRE-REGISTER: You can pre-register online at testdirectly.com/mclean. This is optional.