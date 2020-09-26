BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials on Saturday reported an additional death related to COVID-19, a man in his 80s.
Health officials said the man had underlying health conditions but did not specify what those were. His is the 23rd coronavirus-related death reported in McLean County since the start of the pandemic.
People with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness, said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight. Those conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity, defined as having a Body Mass Index of 30 or higher. People who have had organ transplants also are at higher risk.
"It is important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus, and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said.
The county also announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 3,231 since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total, 194 people are in home isolation; eight people are hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care; and 3,006 people are considered recovered.
"Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator," McKnight said. "It is often anticipated that an increase in reported hospitalizations and deaths could follow several weeks after a surge of new infections."
The county's cumulative positivity rate, out of more than 70,500 tests, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 3%.
McKnight said Saturday that the county had seen a slight decrease in testing.
"Testing is an important piece of the toolkit to address COVID," she said. "Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus."
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
