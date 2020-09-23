 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
24 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County
0 comments
alert top story
COVID | NUMBERS

24 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

{{featured_button_text}}
091520-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Shaniqua Horne uses a nasal swab to test a person for COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at a state mobile testing site outside the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal. The site will remain open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 3,199 cases. 

Of the total, there are 230 people in home isolation; 12 people are hospitalized, with two of those in intensive care; and 2,937 people are considered recovered. The county has had 20 coronavirus-related deaths, the most recent reported Tuesday. 

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 68,400 tests conducted, is 4.7%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Tuesday is 3.8%. 

There were 594 people tested Tuesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. 

The site can handle testing about 800 people per day and is currently seeing about 600, the agency said. "If you've been around someone that was positive, been in a large group, or just want peace of mind, head out to the Interstate Center and get tested," it said. Pre-registration is available online at testdirectly.com/mclean.

This story will be updated. 

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal fire department rescues workers at State Farm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News