24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County on Friday

Dave Remmert, public health administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said DeWitt County will remain on the Illinois Department of Public Health warning list. Nine new cases were reported this week, including seven new cases in Clinton, and one new case each in Kenney and Farmer City. Piatt County reported four new cases – two in Monticello, and one each in DeLand and Mansfield.

With these additional cases, DeWitt County has had 152 cases total and Piatt County has had 155 cases total.

“This is a highly contagious disease and can spread even when cases are asymptomatic,” Remmert said in a released statement. “We are relying very heavily on the public’s cooperation to stop the spread of the disease. Please wear a mask when in public, remain socially distant, wash your hands consistently and frequently.”

Remmert said the department is working on contact tracing.

“We’re having many individuals who are withholding information about close contacts,” he added. “We respect privacy and any information we receive is confidential. We’re just trying to slow the spread of this infection by preventing further exposures. We must all work together in order to stop the spread.”