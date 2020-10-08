 Skip to main content
24th McLean County resident dies of COVID
24th McLean County resident dies of COVID

BLOOMINGTON — A 24th McLean County resident has died of COVID-19, the county health department reported on Thursday.

"We are saddened to report that the McLean County Health Department has been notified of the 24th COVID-related death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions," health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. The man was associated with a long-term care facility.

McKnight also reported 15 new COVID cases in McLean County, meaning 90 more people have been diagnosed so far this week and 3,482 since March.

Of the total, 11 are hospitalized, one fewer than on Wednesday, with two of the 11 in intensive care, McKnight said. Another 184 people are isolating at home, eight more than on Wednesday.

The 3,263 people who have recovered is an increase of seven people from Wednesday.

The death announced Thursday was McLean County's first COVID fatality since Sept. 26.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week, was 3.4% on Thursday, unchanged from the day before. The county's positivity rate of 78,600 tests conducted since March was 4.4%, also unchanged from the day before.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 interstate Drive, Bloomington, 570 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.

"McLean County has seen a slight decrease in testing," McKnight said. "Testing is an important piece of the toolkit to address COVID. Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus."

"Testing is recommended for people who have symptoms of COVID-19; people who have had close contact (within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19; and people who have been asked or referred to get testing by their health care provider, local or state health department," McKnight said.

Because COVID is spread primarily through close contact with an infected person, who may not have symptoms, people are advised to reduce their risk by avoiding activities where social distancing can't be maintained, McKnight said. Washing hands often, maintaining six feet of distance between yourself and others who don't live in your household, wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose when you are around others and cleaning frequently used surfaces helps to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, McKnight said.

"If possible, avoid others who are not wearing masks or ask others around you to wear masks," she said. Even young, healthy individuals can have complications from the virus, McKnight said.

"Recovery isn't the same for everyone," she said. The median time for recovery is up to two weeks for those with mild cases and people with more severe cases can take up to six weeks to recover.

This story will be updated.

Jessica McKnight

McKnight

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

