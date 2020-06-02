You are the owner of this article.
250 people march for justice in downtown Bloomington
Protesters, on West Front Street, march from City of Refuge Ministries to the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington on Tuesday evening.

BLOOMINGTON — About 250 people marched Tuesday evening from City of Refuge Ministries east of downtown to the lawn in front of the McLean County Law and Justice Center in a peaceful protest and rally against institutional racism and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

"This is a peaceful protest," organizer William Bennett, senior pastor of City of Refuge Ministries, said before the march and rally. "There will not be violence. We want our message of injustice and racism to be heard."

"We are not anti-police," he said. "We are not anti-white. We are against racism."

Bloomington police closed intersections so the marchers could walk safely from City of Refuge, 401 E. Jefferson St., to the Law and Justice Center, 104 W. Front St., Bloomington, and back again.

Along the way, they held signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Silence is Violence" and chanted "No justice, no peace" and "I can't breath."

During the rally, Bennett invited four young African-Americans to speak, saying that he wanted the crowd to hear from young people whose voices often gone unheard.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

