26 more McLean County COVID cases; no new hospitalizations

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-six more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the county health department said Tuesday, but no new hospitalizations or COVID-related deaths were reported.

The 26 additional COVID cases follow 46 on Monday and 55 on Sunday, meaning that 127 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,626 since March 19.

But the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests of county residents that came back positive for the week ending Monday — dropped to 10.6% from the 11.2% for the week ending Sunday and 12.5% for the seven days ending Saturday.

The county's cumulative positivity rate, of the 55,800 tests conducted since March, is 4.7%, said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.