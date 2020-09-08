26 more McLean County COVID cases; no new hospitalizations

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-six more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the county health department said Tuesday, but no new hospitalizations or COVID-related deaths were reported.
The 26 additional COVID cases follow 46 on Monday and 55 on Sunday, meaning that 127 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,626 since March 19.
But the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests of county residents that came back positive for the week ending Monday — dropped to 10.6% from the 11.2% for the week ending Sunday and 12.5% for the seven days ending Saturday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of the 55,800 tests conducted since March, is 4.7%, said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.
Of the 2,626 McLean County cases since March, 1,311 people were isolating at home on Tuesday (16 more than on Monday); eight were hospitalized, two in intensive care units (unchanged from Monday); and 1,290 were recovered (ten more than on Monday).
Seventeen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was announced on Friday.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds. McLean County COVID cases have risen rapidly since Illinois State University students returned to campus on Aug. 17.
ISU reported on Tuesday that, during the previous seven days, 295 students had tested positive on campus of 1,955 students tested, for a positivity rate of 15.1%. The student positivity rate recently had exceeded 20%.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,318 students have tested positive of 6,606 students tested, ISU said Tuesday. That's a positivity rate of 20%.
McLean County on Friday was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%.
Testing resumed on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, was closed on Monday for Labor Day. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather.
This story will be updated.
