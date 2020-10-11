27th COVID-19 death reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County reported its 27th coronavirus-related death on Sunday, a woman in her 60s.
The woman had underlying health conditions and was not associated with a long-term care facility, said county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
McKnight also reported 77 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,618 since March. As of Sunday, 268 residents were isolating at home and nine people remained hospitalized, but none in intensive care. There have been 3,314 residents who have been released from isolation and considered recovered.
“It is important that we all continue to take this virus seriously and do everything we can to keep each other safe,” McKnight said. “We cannot wait until we see a new surge of cases to take action to control the spread. It’s important that we stay on track and do not become complacent.
"If you decide to engage in public activities, continue to protect yourself by practicing everyday preventive actions such as washing your hands often, maintaining six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household, covering your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and monitoring your health for symptoms of COVID-19.”
The Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds, continues to provide free COVID testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There were 515 people tested at this site Saturday.
The online registration process helps the system move faster and you will be able to check your results online in a couple days. Each person being tested needs to register under a separate email account. If you encounter problems or are unable to register online, the staff at the testing site can assist you, it will just be slower.
If your online results indicate the presence of the COVID virus please stay home and isolate until you talk to the state call center (4-7 days) or another medical professional.
First responders, medical providers, and other critical workers need to identify themselves as such at check-in and to the testing staff so their tests can be marked stat.
Illinois authorities on Saturday also reported 2,905 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 31 people who have died.
The update brings Illinois' total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 316,423 and 8,975 deaths.
