27th COVID-19 death reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County reported its 27th coronavirus-related death on Sunday, a woman in her 60s.

The woman had underlying health conditions and was not associated with a long-term care facility, said county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.

McKnight also reported 77 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,618 since March. As of Sunday, 268 residents were isolating at home and nine people remained hospitalized, but none in intensive care. There have been 3,314 residents who have been released from isolation and considered recovered.

“It is important that we all continue to take this virus seriously and do everything we can to keep each other safe,” McKnight said. “We cannot wait until we see a new surge of cases to take action to control the spread. It’s important that we stay on track and do not become complacent.