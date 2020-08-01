28 COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County, highest one-day total to date

In July, there were 253 cases reported during the month, the most in any month since the start of the pandemic and almost half of the overall confirmed cases. The last death was reported July 9, but officials clarified that the woman actually died in June. The last death as a result of COVID-19 was reported July 7.

A total 669 people were tested Friday at the drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, said the county's Emergency Management Agency. It was the fourth time in five days that a new daily record was established.

On Friday, state health officials announced there had been a "processing delay" of COVID-19 tests handled by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, which runs the test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds. Officials are working to correct the problem, state officials said, but the McLean County Emergency Management Agency offered a vote of confidence in a social media post Saturday morning.