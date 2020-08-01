28 COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County, highest one-day total to date

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for McLean County Saturday, continuing the uptick in cases since July 3.
“This marks the highest single-day increase that has been seen in our county since McLean County Health Department started reporting positive cases in March,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight in a statement released Saturday afternoon.
Since the first case from the pandemic was reported March 19, there have been 541 confirmed cases in the county. No new information was provided on the new cases announced Saturday.
“We are at a critical point in our response to the COVID pandemic,” McKnight added. “To keep our county moving forward and to keep our economy open it is going to take a community effort. We all need to continue working together and doing what we can to protect our friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers.”
Of those 541 cases, officials report that 420 people are considered recovered, 103 were at home in isolation, and three were hospitalized. As of Saturday, 15 had died after having the virus.
More than 25,200 tests have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1% in McLean County. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.1% through Friday.
In July, there were 253 cases reported during the month, the most in any month since the start of the pandemic and almost half of the overall confirmed cases. The last death was reported July 9, but officials clarified that the woman actually died in June. The last death as a result of COVID-19 was reported July 7.
A total 669 people were tested Friday at the drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, said the county's Emergency Management Agency. It was the fourth time in five days that a new daily record was established.
On Friday, state health officials announced there had been a "processing delay" of COVID-19 tests handled by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, which runs the test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds. Officials are working to correct the problem, state officials said, but the McLean County Emergency Management Agency offered a vote of confidence in a social media post Saturday morning.
“We'd like to express our sincere appreciation to Reditus Laboratories for all the help they are providing to keep our community, first responders and medical personnel safe. They have been a big help in getting results back quickly for the restaurants that have been closed due to exposure. We know there have been some hiccups; those are at every site and have been there from the beginning of testing. Everything having to do with COVID is new and requires flexibility.”
LaSalle County is about to break the 500-case benchmark. The 16 new cases in LaSalle County include a boy under the age of 13,and four people in their 20s. So far, 499 cases have been confirmed in LaSalle County.
In Illinois, an additional 1,639 cases were reported on Saturday and eight more deaths.
