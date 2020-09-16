28 more COVID cases in McLean County; positivity rate down slightly

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from IDPH and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 565 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergence Management Agency (EMA) reported on Wednesday. That site, open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test, operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except on holidays and during severe weather.

EMA encouraged anyone who participated in a Labor Day weekend get-together to be tested for COVID because it takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.

Among other COVID-19 testing sites are a mobile site outside Ferrero USA, 2502 Beich Road, Bloomington, which will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and a mobile site outside 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, which will be open 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.