28 more COVID cases in McLean County; positivity rate down slightly

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-eight more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but the county's COVID positivity rate for the previous week declined slightly.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Wednesday 28 new COVID cases, bringing the county's totals to 124 new cases so far this week and 3,003 since March 19.
But the county's seven-day positivity rate — the measurement of new COVID cases as a percentage of tests for the week ending Tuesday — declined to 6.1% from 6.7% the day before.
The rate, until earlier this week, had consistently exceeded 8% for two weeks, which is one reason that the county has been on the Illinois Department of Public Health's warning list for the past two weeks,
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will issue its next warning list on Friday.
McLean County's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 62,500 tests conducted since March, remained 4.8% on Wednesday, McKnight reported.
Of the 3,003 county residents, 1,348 were in home isolation on Wednesday, seven more than the day before.
Eight people were hospitalized, one more than on Tuesday. Two of the eight were in intensive care units.
McKnight reported that 1,629 people have recovered from the virus, 20 more than on Tuesday.
Eighteen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported last Thursday.
Illinois State University reported on Wednesday that, during the previous seven days, 71 students had tested positive on campus for COVID-19 of 1,392 students tested, for a positivity rate of 5.1%. That continued a decline in the rate that began earlier this week after double-digit rates were reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,392 students have tested positive of 8,025 students tested, ISU reported Wednesday. That's a positivity rate of 17.3%, compared with 18% the day before and the 20% rate reported last week.
But McKnight has said that any possible COVID cases resulting from ISU students gathering on Sept. 9 to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys and from Labor Day gatherings may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from IDPH and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 565 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergence Management Agency (EMA) reported on Wednesday. That site, open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test, operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except on holidays and during severe weather.
EMA encouraged anyone who participated in a Labor Day weekend get-together to be tested for COVID because it takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.
Among other COVID-19 testing sites are a mobile site outside Ferrero USA, 2502 Beich Road, Bloomington, which will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and a mobile site outside 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, which will be open 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
"To help keep yourself and others safe, avoid large gatherings and practice personal prevention measures," McKnight advised. "Stay home if you are sick; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes; wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distance in public and around people outside of your household; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, keyboard, faucets and sinks."
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
