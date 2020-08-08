28 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; Logan County reports first death

BLOOMINGTON — Five-hundred people have now recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County, but officials confirmed an additional 28 cases and Logan County officials reported the first fatality related to the novel virus Saturday.
An individual from Logan County in their 70s who was hospitalized July 25 for COVID-19, died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield Friday, said Kara Davis, director of nursing at the Logan County Department of Public Health. No other details were released.
Marijuana is no longer a ‘dirty little secret.’ Weed sales are soaring in Illinois, and the pandemic is helping.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 33-year-old Katie Johnston-Smith was feeling “a good, healthy amount of panic.”
“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of this individual,” she said. “It is very important we all do our best to practice social distancing, mask wearing, hand-washing and staying home if we do not feel well.”
In McLean County, the new cases bring the county’s total to 636 cases, but, officials from the McLean County Health Department said 10 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 500 since mid-March.
Jessica McKnight, an administrator with the McLean County Health Department, said one person remains hospitalized, and 120 are in home isolation, 18 more than Friday. There have been 15 deaths of residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The last death was reported a month ago.
"We are seeing increases in our active case numbers and our positivity rate," she said in a statement released Saturday. "In the county-level metrics updated by the Illinois Department of Public Health (Friday), McLean County was in the warning level for new cases reported from July 26 to August 1 (58 per 100,000).
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of approximately 29,400 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — was reported at 2.2 percent, McKnight said. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Friday increased by slightly to 2.1 percent which had held steady at 2 percent since Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 678 more people were tested Friday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday. That test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
In LaSalle County, 47 new cases were reported on Saturday. The new cases include four boys under the age of 13, four girls under the age of 13, four other teenage girls, two men in their 80s, two women in their 80s and a woman over the age of 100, the health department reported. There have been 743 total cases in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,190 new cases on Saturday, the second straight day the caseload has exceeded 2,000 cases. An additional 18 deaths were also confirmed.
Where we are: As COVID turns life upside-down, neighbors share their stories
Where we are: As COVID turns life upside-down, neighbors share their stories
Where We Are is a new series looking at life during the COVID pandemic. Today's profiles introduce six people from Central Illinois who are finding new ways to live their lives.
When the curtain fell on "Cinderella," it also fell on Myranda Wiggins' spring semester as she knew it.
Sharon Chung, professional classical musician and McLean County Board member, discusses navigating the musical world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Treating patients with COVID-19 is "like trying to build an airplane in flight" because the virus behaves differently than other viruses, said respiratory therapist Chad Goveia.
You rarely see Michelle Witzke without a smile.
A family of six in Normal adjusts to everyone needing the internet at the same time, limited quantities at grocery stores, major schedule changes and a lot of unknowns.
"In the long run, I realize we live in Central Illinois and I realize that Central Illinois is a small part of the world, but if we all do our part, the world will be a much better place," Paul Ritter says.
We want to hear from Central Illinois residents, in their own voices, about how they're coping with COVID-19.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.