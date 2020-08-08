28 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; Logan County reports first death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Five-hundred people have now recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County, but officials confirmed an additional 28 cases and Logan County officials reported the first fatality related to the novel virus Saturday.

An individual from Logan County in their 70s who was hospitalized July 25 for COVID-19, died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield Friday, said Kara Davis, director of nursing at the Logan County Department of Public Health. No other details were released.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of this individual,” she said. “It is very important we all do our best to practice social distancing, mask wearing, hand-washing and staying home if we do not feel well.”

In McLean County, the new cases bring the county’s total to 636 cases, but, officials from the McLean County Health Department said 10 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 500 since mid-March.