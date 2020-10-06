2nd McLean County bird tests positive for West Nile virus

BLOOMINGTON — A bird collected in the Lexington 61753 ZIP code area has tested positive for West Nile virus, the McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.

This is the second bird to test positive for West Nile in McLean County this year. In September, a bird collected in the 61704 zip code area, east of Bloomington, tested positive.

While no human cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county so far this year, confirmation of a second infected bird is a reminder that West Nile remains in McLean County.

As of Tuesday, McLean County was among 22 Illinois counties with West Nile activity. In Illinois so far this year, 24 people, seven birds and 2,277 mosquito pool samples have tested positive for West Nile.

People and animals get West Nile from bites from infected mosquitoes, who become infected by feeding on infected birds. Human cases occur primarily from midsummer to early fall.