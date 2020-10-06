2nd McLean County bird tests positive for West Nile virus

BLOOMINGTON — A bird collected in the Lexington 61753 ZIP code area has tested positive for West Nile virus, the McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.
This is the second bird to test positive for West Nile in McLean County this year. In September, a bird collected in the 61704 zip code area, east of Bloomington, tested positive.
While no human cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county so far this year, confirmation of a second infected bird is a reminder that West Nile remains in McLean County.
As of Tuesday, McLean County was among 22 Illinois counties with West Nile activity. In Illinois so far this year, 24 people, seven birds and 2,277 mosquito pool samples have tested positive for West Nile.
People and animals get West Nile from bites from infected mosquitoes, who become infected by feeding on infected birds. Human cases occur primarily from midsummer to early fall.
While many mosquitoes don't carry the disease, the best way to avoid it is to avoid mosquito bites.
The health department suggested that people:
- Keep their skin covered when outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
- Repair holes or rips in window screens to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.
- Empty and turn over outdoor items that hold water, including bird bath, flower pots, wading pools and old tires.
- When outdoors, apply insect repellent containing DEET.
- Inform the health department at 309-888-5482 about dead birds found on their property.
While mild cases of West Nile virus can cause a slight fever or headache, severe infections can lead to high fever, disorientation, paralysis or death. People at highest risk are young children, adults age 50 or older and people with compromised immune systems.
