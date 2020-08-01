3 dead in Woodford County crash involving ambulance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENSON — Police say three people are dead after a Woodford County crash between a vehicle and an ambulance.

Illinois State Police released a statement early Saturday, indicating the crash occurred at about 1:57 a.m. on Illinois Route 116 and County Road 2400 East, just a few miles east of Benson in Woodford County.

Killed in the crash were a 20-year-old woman from Gridley who was driving the vehicle, as well as a 19-year-old Minonk man and another unidentified male who were both passengers. Their identities have not been released.

Police said the woman's vehicle was traveling southbound on County Road 2400 East, approaching Illinois Route 116, when it drove into the path of the ambulance that was traveling westbound on the highway. The ambulance struck the vehicle on its driver's side.

A third passenger in the car, a 21-year-old Minonk man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The ambulance driver, a 42-year-old man from LaSalle, was also taken to a hospital, along with the patient being transported, a 78-year-old woman from Ottawa. Their conditions are not known. A 25-year-old Earlville woman was also in the ambulance, but was not injured.