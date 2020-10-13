3 more COVID deaths in McLean County; 30 have died of the virus

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of people from McLean County who have succumbed to the novel virus since March.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that two women — one in her 50s and one in her 90s — and a man in his 60s had died.
Two of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities, McKnight said. McKnight confirmed last Friday that there was a resurgence in outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
The deaths mean that four McLean County residents have died of the virus so far this week. Three county residents died last week.
McKnight also reported on Tuesday 42 new COVID cases in the county, meaning 159 people have tested positive so far this week and 3,700 since March 19.
The total includes 298 people isolating at home, 23 more than on Monday; eight hospitalized (one fewer than on Monday) with none in intensive care units; and 3,364 recovered, 17 more than on Monday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the past week, was 3.9%, compared with 4% on Monday. Of 84,200 tests conducted in the county since March, 4.4% have come back positive, McKnight reported. That's unchanged from the day before.
Meanwhile, at the McLean County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories, 668 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"It's important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said. "People of any age with certain underlying medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher), serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19."
"Recovery isn't the same for everyone," McKnight continued. While the median recovery time is up to two weeks for people with mild cases, people with severe cases may take up to six weeks for symptoms to resolve, she said. Some patients report continued loss of taste or smell, heart palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, cognitive difficulties or recurring fever.
McKnight repeated that people should reduce their risk of spreading the disease by wearing cloth face coverings in public and when around people who don't live in their household and to stay six feet away from people not in their household.
People who test positive for COVID will be contacted by case investigators with the health department.
"It is important that case investigators can quickly locate and talk with the patients, assist in arranging for them to isolate themselves and work to identify people with whom they have been in close contact so the contact tracer can locate them," McKnight said. "Identifying contacts and ensuring they do not interact with others is critical in protecting communities from further spread."
This story will be updated.
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.