3 more COVID deaths in McLean County; 30 have died of the virus

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the past week, was 3.9%, compared with 4% on Monday. Of 84,200 tests conducted in the county since March, 4.4% have come back positive, McKnight reported. That's unchanged from the day before.

Meanwhile, at the McLean County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories, 668 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday.

That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

"It's important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said. "People of any age with certain underlying medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher), serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19."