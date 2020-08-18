3 more McLean County COVID cases; two people released from hospitalization

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but two have been released from hospitalization, the county health department reported Tuesday.

McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday that three more residents have tested positive, meaning 779 people have had the novel virus since March 19.

But two people have been released from hospitalization, meaning four people remained hospitalized with COVID in McLean County on Tuesday.

One more person was in home isolation, bringing the total number of county residents in isolation on Tuesday to 137.

The number of county residents recovered from the virus remained 618 and no new deaths were announced.

Tuesday's report was quiet compared with Monday's, when the health department announced that a woman in her 60s had died of COVID — the county's 16th COVID fatality and the first in more than a month. The health department also reported 38 new COVID cases on Monday, a new single-day high for McLean County.