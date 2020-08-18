3 more McLean County COVID cases; two people released from hospitalization

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but two have been released from hospitalization, the county health department reported Tuesday.
McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday that three more residents have tested positive, meaning 779 people have had the novel virus since March 19.
But two people have been released from hospitalization, meaning four people remained hospitalized with COVID in McLean County on Tuesday.
One more person was in home isolation, bringing the total number of county residents in isolation on Tuesday to 137.
The number of county residents recovered from the virus remained 618 and no new deaths were announced.
Tuesday's report was quiet compared with Monday's, when the health department announced that a woman in her 60s had died of COVID — the county's 16th COVID fatality and the first in more than a month. The health department also reported 38 new COVID cases on Monday, a new single-day high for McLean County.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — for the seven-day period ending Monday was 2%, the health department reported.
Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight on Monday discouraged large gatherings, which are a high risk for spreading the disease.
"Parties and events where social distancing is not practiced needlessly put all those present in danger" as well as anyone else who party-goers come in contact with afterward, McKnight said.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 588 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
