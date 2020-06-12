3 more McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID-19; new cases in Tazewell, LaSalle, Ford counties

McLean County Communications Specialist Dion McNeal said in a statement that the health department recommends that the public and businesses follow the guidance of the governor's Restore Illinois plan. The statement came one day after Pizza Ranch in Bloomington re-opened its dining room, even though indoor restaurant dining is not allowed under the Restore Illinois plan until Phase 4, which hasn't taken effect.

"McLean County Health Department will follow up on all complaints reported to us of businesses that are not following the guidance of the Restore Illinois plan," McNeal's statement said. Anyone who believes that a business is violating the guidance may call 309-888-5452, email mclean.eh@mcleancountyil.gov or submit a complaint to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday that 101 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.