3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced by McLean County health department officials Sunday, bringing the overall total to 639 since the first reported case in March. Twenty-eight new cases were reported on Saturday.
McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said seven more individuals have been released from isolation and considered recovered. That number increased to 507 residents. Over 30,100 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%, she said. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 1.9% through Saturday.
There were no new deaths to report, keeping the total fatalities steady at 15 cases. The last reported death was more than a month ago. One person remains hospitalized, and 116 are isolating at home, four fewer than Saturday.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported 466 more people were tested Saturday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington. That test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
“We have learned that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19,” officials posted on social media Sunday, announcing it was shutting down, temporarily, effective immediately. “We would like you to know that during the time we are closed, we are going to sanitize and deep clean the entire bar. In addition, our entire staff is being tested, and no employee will return back to work until they receive negative COVID-19 test results. We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of our guests and staff, and want to ensure that all safety precautions are met before we reopen.”
In LaSalle County, another 24 cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 767 since March. The new cases include a boy under the age of 13, a teenage boy, three teenage girls, three men in their 20s, and five women in their 20s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,382 new cases on Sunday, the fewest in the past six days. An additional eight deaths were also reported.
IDPH in a statement said statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 2-8 is 4.1%.
