3 new COVID cases reported in McLean County; increases in surrounding counties

"COVID-19 remains a serious concern in our community," McKnight said. "As testing increases across the state, and with more people out and about, we expect to continue seeing our positive case numbers increase.

"We encourage everyone to continue working together to help control the spread of the virus to keep our county, region and state in a safe place," McKnight continued. "We can all do our part by washing our hands, watching our distance (staying at least six feet away from other people) and wearing our face coverings."

Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 1,173 new cases and six additional deaths, including a Peoria County woman who was more than 100 years old.

Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, there have been 162,748 confirmed cases and 7,301 deaths. The seven-day COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 19 was 3%, IDPH said.

As of Sunday night, 1,410 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID.

