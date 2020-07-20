You are the owner of this article.
3 new COVID cases reported in McLean County; increases in surrounding counties
BLOOMINGTON — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in McLean County slowed on Monday, with three newly confirmed cases, after 12 new cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, increases were reported in several surrounding counties.

The new McLean County cases bring to 120 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since the uptick in numbers began on July 3.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight confirmed on Monday the three new cases, bringing the county's total number of cases since March 19 to 385.

Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced 16 new cases, bringing that county's new total up to 343. Three additional LaSalle County residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of those recovered to 216.

Livingston County Health Department reported one new case, bringing that county's total to 63. Fifty-seven people have recovered.

Tazewell County's number of confirmed cases rose to from 221 to 223, Woodford County's edged up from 64 to 66, and Logan County's case count increased from 43 to 50.

In McLean County, of the 385 cases, 303 have recovered (one more than Sunday), 66 are isolating at home (two more than Sunday) and one person remained hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday.

In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. The most recent COVID-related death was two weeks ago.

McLean County's slowdown of new cases on Monday follows a slowdown in people tested on Saturday and Sunday at the COVID-19 test site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 277 people were tested at the site on Sunday, after 258 people were tested in Saturday. The lower numbers may be attributed to thunderstorms passing through the Bloomington-Normal area.

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, and may be accessed via car, bus or walk up.

McKnight said Monday that more than 19,000 McLean County residents have been tested for the virus, the cumulative positivity rate remains 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 19 is 2.2%.

"COVID-19 remains a serious concern in our community," McKnight said. "As testing increases across the state, and with more people out and about, we expect to continue seeing our positive case numbers increase.

"We encourage everyone to continue working together to help control the spread of the virus to keep our county, region and state in a safe place," McKnight continued. "We can all do our part by washing our hands, watching our distance (staying at least six feet away from other people) and wearing our face coverings."

Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 1,173 new cases and six additional deaths, including a Peoria County woman who was more than 100 years old.

Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, there have been 162,748 confirmed cases and 7,301 deaths. The seven-day COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 19 was 3%, IDPH said.

As of Sunday night, 1,410 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

