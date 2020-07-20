3 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in McLean County slowed on Monday, with three newly confirmed cases, after 12 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.
The new cases bring to 120 the number of McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since the uptick in numbers began on July 3.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight confirmed on Monday three new cases, bringing the county's total number of cases since March 19 to 385.
Of the 385, 303 have recovered (one more than Sunday), 66 are isolating at home (two more than Sunday) and one person remained hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. The most recent COVID-related death was two weeks ago.
The lower number on Monday follows a lower number of people tested on Saturday and Sunday at the COVID-19 test site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 277 people were tested at the site on Sunday, after 258 people were tested in Saturday. The lower numbers may be attributed to thunderstorms passing through the Bloomington-Normal area.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, and may be accessed via car, bus or walk up.
McKnight said Monday that more than 19,000 McLean County residents have been tested for the virus, the cumulative positivity rate remains 2 percent and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 19 is 2.2 percent.
"COVID-19 remains a serious concern in our community," McKnight said. "As testing increases across the state, and with more people out and about, we expect to continue seeing our positive case numbers increase.
"We encourage everyone to continue working together to help control the spread of the virus to keep our county, region and state in a safe place," McKnight continued. "We can all do our part by washing our hands, watching our distance (staying at least six feet away from other people) and wearing our face coverings."
