3 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 277 people were tested at the site on Sunday, after 258 people were tested in Saturday. The lower numbers may be attributed to thunderstorms passing through the Bloomington-Normal area.

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, and may be accessed via car, bus or walk up.

McKnight said Monday that more than 19,000 McLean County residents have been tested for the virus, the cumulative positivity rate remains 2 percent and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 19 is 2.2 percent.

"COVID-19 remains a serious concern in our community," McKnight said. "As testing increases across the state, and with more people out and about, we expect to continue seeing our positive case numbers increase.

"We encourage everyone to continue working together to help control the spread of the virus to keep our county, region and state in a safe place," McKnight continued. "We can all do our part by washing our hands, watching our distance (staying at least six feet away from other people) and wearing our face coverings."