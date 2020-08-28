 Skip to main content
30 Illinois counties now at warning level for COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported that 30 counties in Illinois are now considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. 

They are: Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will, and Williamson.

A county enters a warning level when there is an increase in two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19.

Those metrics are: new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, weekly test positivity rate, ICU availability, weekly emergency department visits and hospital admissions, tests performed and clusters of cases. 

State health officials say the metrics are intended to be used to help local leaders, businesses, health departments and the public make informed decisions about what activities and events to take part in. The metrics are updated weekly. 

There were 20 counties at a warning level last Friday, Aug. 21. 

