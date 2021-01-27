30 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County; no new deaths

BLOOMINGTON — As the total number of completed COVID-19 tests pushed past 210,000 in McLean County, just 30 new cases of the coronavirus were announced Wednesday, according to the McLean County Health Department.

The number of people isolating at home dropped to 487 on Wednesday, bumping up the total number of people MCHD reports as having recovered from the virus to 12,977.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 13,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus in McLean County.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,751 new and probable cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as well as 81 new deaths.

The total of coronavirus cases is now 1,112,181 and the number of people who have died is 18,964.

No new local deaths were reported.

The number of McLean County residents hospitalized with the virus remains at 24, while the number of people in county hospitals with the virus has increased to 28.

Hospitals in the county report that 65% of their intensive care unit beds are open, but 82% of all available beds are in use.