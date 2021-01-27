30 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County; no new deaths

BLOOMINGTON — As the total number of completed COVID-19 tests pushed past 210,000 in McLean County, just 30 new cases of the coronavirus were announced Wednesday, according to the McLean County Health Department.
The number of people isolating at home dropped to 487 on Wednesday, bumping up the total number of people MCHD reports as having recovered from the virus to 12,977.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 13,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus in McLean County.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,751 new and probable cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as well as 81 new deaths.
The total of coronavirus cases is now 1,112,181 and the number of people who have died is 18,964.
No new local deaths were reported.
The number of McLean County residents hospitalized with the virus remains at 24, while the number of people in county hospitals with the virus has increased to 28.
Hospitals in the county report that 65% of their intensive care unit beds are open, but 82% of all available beds are in use.
Just over 2,930 people are hospitalized across the state with the virus; of those, 591 are in ICU beds and 300 are on ventilators.
Vaccine update
Central to county and state efforts to curb the virus' spread is the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. MCHD reported Wednesday that 9,200 vaccines have been administered in the county.
McLean County, along with the rest of the state as of Monday, is in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, meaning the pool has expanded to include 3.2 million Illinoisans, including adults over the age of 65 and essential workers.
IDPH said 773,623 vaccines have been administered statewide, including 117,983 at long-term care facilities via a partnership with the federal government, CVS and Walgreens. IDPH said Wednesday that more than 1.25 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers, despite the distribution number being low in comparison.
On Tuesday, just over 53,000 doses of vaccine were administered.
IDPH also said the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures the number of doses per vial of Pfizer vaccine is changing.
"Initially, each vial of Pfizer vaccine was counted as having five doses," IDPH said in a release. "However, it has since been found that the vials contain six doses."
Boxes of Pfizer now will be counted has having 1,170 doses, up from the previous 975 doses per 195 vials.
McLean County has primarily been administering the Moderna vaccine.
On Tuesday, IDPH announced that pharmacies at Hy-Vee, which has a location in Bloomington, are now offering the vaccine, joining Walgreens and Jewel-Osco, although appointments fill quickly.
IDPH estimated that Hy-Vee pharmacies can administer up to 200 doses per day.