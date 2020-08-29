 Skip to main content
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County on Saturday
082920-blm-loc-7virusmclean

Molly Rossi, clinical laboratory manager at Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, collects a nasal swab from a person going through the COVID-19 testing site Friday at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County has had more than 1,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, after 30 new cases were confirmed Saturday morning by the McLean County Health Department.

There have now been 1,402 cases in McLean County since the first case was reported March 19.

As of Saturday morning, 503 individuals were isolating at home, three people remained hospitalized, and 880 had been released from isolation and were considered recovered. The county has reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths. 

Of the 30 new cases, two were between 10 and 17, three were between the ages of 18 and 19 and 19 were in their 20s. Four more were in their 30s, two were in their 40s and one is in their 70s.

Saturday's number marked the fewest cases reported in a day since Aug. 18, when there were three new cases. 

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.7% through Friday, said Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department.

The community-based testing site run by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds tested 848 people on Friday, the second consecutive day a record-number of people were tested.

On Friday, Normal Mayor Chris Koos issued two emergency orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near Illinois State University and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served.

ISU officials reported 102 new cases on Friday.

On Saturday, officials at ISU confirmed another 234 positive tests. Overall, 746 students have tested positive and the rolling seven-day positivity rate is now at 22.7%.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

