30 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County has had more than 1,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, after 30 new cases were confirmed Saturday morning by the McLean County Health Department.

As of Saturday morning, 503 individuals were isolating at home, three people remained hospitalized, and 880 had been released from isolation and were considered recovered. The county has reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the 30 new cases, two were between 10 and 17, three were between the ages of 18 and 19 and 19 were in their 20s. Four more were in their 30s, two were in their 40s and one is in their 70s.

Saturday's number marked the fewest cases reported in a day since Aug. 18, when there were three new cases.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.7% through Friday, said Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department.