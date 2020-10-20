31st COVID death in McLean County; 51 other people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Another McLean County resident has died of COVID-19 but 51 other people have recovered from the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that the county's 31st COVID-related death was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions and who had been a resident of a long-term care facility.
McKnight also reported 23 new COVID cases in McLean County, meaning 99 additional cases have been reported so far this week and 3,881 since March 19.
Fifteen McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID, one more than on Monday, although none of them are in intensive care.
But 51 additional people have recovered. McKnight reported that 3,571 county residents have been released from isolation since the virus hit McLean County in March. That compares with 3,520 on Monday.
Remaining in home isolation were 264 people, 30 fewer than on Monday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 3.2%, compared with 3.7% on Monday. Of more than 90,000 tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Monday.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 655 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"As we look forward to enjoying fall and winter holiday celebrations, it is important to remember that gatherings of families and friends, crowded parties, and travel may put people at increased risk for COVID-19," McKnight said.
"It is important, especially this season, to take responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and communities from COVID-19 through extra precautions," McKnight said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned on Monday that the virus' new wave may be here as COVID "cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide."
McKnight asked people to assess COVID levels in communities where they are planning celebrations to determine whether to postpone, cancel or limit the number of attendees. "Higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the gathering location, as well as where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees," she said.
McKnight said McLean County is experiencing COVID transmission among all age ranges and increased hospitalizations.
"Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk," she said. If hosting an outdoor gathering isn't possible, McKnight suggested that indoor spaces be well-ventilated.
Don't participate in an in-person festivity if anyone in your household has been diagnosed with COVID, has symptoms, may have been exposed to others with the virus or is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID, she said.
If you participate in a social gathering, get tested for COVID five to seven days after the event and stay away from others as much as possible for 14 days, she said. If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath or if you test positive, contact the host and others who attended as well as your health care provider.
McKnight advised that everyone in public wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and keep at least six feet away from other people outside their household.
This story will be updated.
