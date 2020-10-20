31st COVID death in McLean County; 51 other people recover

McKnight asked people to assess COVID levels in communities where they are planning celebrations to determine whether to postpone, cancel or limit the number of attendees. "Higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the gathering location, as well as where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees," she said.

McKnight said McLean County is experiencing COVID transmission among all age ranges and increased hospitalizations.

"Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk," she said. If hosting an outdoor gathering isn't possible, McKnight suggested that indoor spaces be well-ventilated.

Don't participate in an in-person festivity if anyone in your household has been diagnosed with COVID, has symptoms, may have been exposed to others with the virus or is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID, she said.

If you participate in a social gathering, get tested for COVID five to seven days after the event and stay away from others as much as possible for 14 days, she said. If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath or if you test positive, contact the host and others who attended as well as your health care provider.