32 more COVID cases in McLean County; 14 more people recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-two more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and one more person was hospitalized, but 14 additional people have recovered from the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday that the 32 newly confirmed cases bring to 722 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the virus since March 19.
But she also reported that 14 additional people have recovered, meaning 595 of the 722 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Four people were hospitalized with COVID in McLean County on Friday, one more than on Thursday. People in home isolation increased by 17, from 91 on Thursday to 108 on Friday.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March but no new deaths have been announced since early July.
The county's positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Thursday decreased from 1.9% to 1.8.%. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus.
Testing numbers remained high at the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
On Thursday, 589 people were tested there, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 38 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 650 confirmed cases.
Of the 650 people, 336 have recovered, 299 are in home isolation, six are hospitalized and nine have died, with the most recent death announced Thursday.
Livingston County Health Department reported Friday that four more residents have tested positive, bringing that county's total to 141. All four are recovering in isolation.
Of Livingston County's 141 cases, 118 people have recovered.
Livingston County Health Department will host mobile COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac.
That testing is open, free of charge, to anyone. Individuals will be required to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask when interacting with health department staff. The mobile testing is being paid for by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,264 new COVID cases on Friday and 25 additional deaths. Among the deaths were an Iroquois County woman in her 50s, a Sangamon County woman in her 80s and a Sangamon County man in his 90s.
Since the novel virus hit Illinois earlier this year, 202,691 Illinoisans have been sickened by COVID and 7,721 have died, IDPH said. The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Friday was 4.1%.
IDPH reported that 1,612 people in Illinois were hospitalized on Thursday night with COVID and 345 of them were in intensive care units.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
