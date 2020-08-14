32 more COVID cases in McLean County; 14 more people recovered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-two more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and one more person was hospitalized, but 14 additional people have recovered from the novel virus.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday that the 32 newly confirmed cases bring to 722 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the virus since March 19.

But she also reported that 14 additional people have recovered, meaning 595 of the 722 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Four people were hospitalized with COVID in McLean County on Friday, one more than on Thursday. People in home isolation increased by 17, from 91 on Thursday to 108 on Friday.

Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March but no new deaths have been announced since early July.

The county's positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Thursday decreased from 1.9% to 1.8.%. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus.