321 more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but positivity rate declines

"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said. "Traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with your immediate family, household contacts," McKnight advised.

"If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make your celebration safer," she said. She recommended staying home if you're sick, isolating at home if you have COVID-19, wearing a mask around people from outside your household, maintaining six feet of distance between you and others who don't live with you, washing your hands often with soap and water and using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

People who attend a Thanksgiving gathering should bring their own food and drinks and disposable plates, cups and utensils; wear a mask except when eating and drinking; avoid going into areas where food is being prepared; and use single-use options, such as salad dressing and condiment packets, McKnight advised.