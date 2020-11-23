321 more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but positivity rate declines

BLOOMINGTON — While 321 more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, the county's seven-day positivity rate declined.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that the 321 people diagnosed with the virus since Friday bring to 7,673 the number of county residents who have tested positive since March 19.
But the seven-day positivity rate — the rate of county residents tested in the past week who have tested positive for the virus — was 8.3% on Monday, compared with 10% on Friday and 11.3% on Thursday.
Of the 130,200 tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive for the virus, McKnight reported. That figure has remained constant for several days.
McKnight also reported the county's 49th COVID-related death, a woman in her 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility.
Seventeen county residents are hospitalized with COVID, compared with 15 on Friday. McKnight cautioned that these numbers don't represent all patients hospitalized with COVID because Bloomington-Normal hospitals also care for patients from neighboring counties.
"There are currently over 50 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19," McKnight said. "Our hospitals are reporting 84% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 86% of total beds in use.
On Friday, 94% of ICU beds were in use and 91% of total beds were in use but hospital administrators told The Pantagraph that those numbers change daily because the COVID situation is fluid.
The 1,417 people with COVID who were in home isolation on Monday was 48 more than on Friday.
But 270 more people have recovered from the virus since Friday as McKnight reported that 6,190 people have recovered since March.
Meanwhile, testing numbers remain high at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday that 802 people were tested at that site on Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
"The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and McLean County Health Department are recommending that the public stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy and buying groceries," McKnight said.
"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said. "Traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."
"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with your immediate family, household contacts," McKnight advised.
"If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make your celebration safer," she said. She recommended staying home if you're sick, isolating at home if you have COVID-19, wearing a mask around people from outside your household, maintaining six feet of distance between you and others who don't live with you, washing your hands often with soap and water and using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
People who attend a Thanksgiving gathering should bring their own food and drinks and disposable plates, cups and utensils; wear a mask except when eating and drinking; avoid going into areas where food is being prepared; and use single-use options, such as salad dressing and condiment packets, McKnight advised.
For people who must travel, McKnight advised checking travel restrictions of your destination, getting a flu shot being leaving, wearing a mask whenever in public, staying six feet away from people outside your household, washing your hands frequently and bringing extra masks and hand sanitizer.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.