34 new McLean County COVID cases; 25 more people recover

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 716 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean .

"To help keep yourself and others safe, avoid large gatherings and practice personal prevention measures," McKnight said in a statement. "Stay home if you are sick; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes; wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distance in public around people outside of your household; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, keyboards, faucets and sinks."