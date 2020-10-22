34 new McLean County COVID cases; 25 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-four more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but another 25 people have recovered from the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Thursday that the county has 34 new cases, which means 195 people have been diagnosed so far this week and 3,977 since March 19.
But another 25 people have recovered. McKnight reported that the 3,977 cases include 3,647 people who have been released from isolation, compared with 3,622 on Wednesday.
Fourteen people were hospitalized, one fewer than on Wednesday. None were in intensive care. The 285 people in home isolation on Thursday was ten more than on Wednesday.
Thirty-one McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death — a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions and who had been a resident of a long-term care facility — was reported on Tuesday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.4% on Thursday, compared with 3.4% on Wednesday, McKnight reported. Of more than 91,500 tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 716 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"To help keep yourself and others safe, avoid large gatherings and practice personal prevention measures," McKnight said in a statement. "Stay home if you are sick; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes; wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distance in public around people outside of your household; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, keyboards, faucets and sinks."
This story will be updated.
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.