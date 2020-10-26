34th McLean County COVID death; 147 new virus cases

McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, was 4.9%, McKnight reported. That compares with 4.4% on Friday.

Of more than 96,000 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 468 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

More than 70,000 tests have been completed at the fairgrounds testing site since it opened on March 28. Reditus has performed more than 63,000 of those tests since it took over operations at that site.

Illinois State University reported that, of 1,268 student-tests performed on campus in the past week, 35 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 2.8%.

Of 14,468 student-tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,439 have been positive for COVID, for a positivity rate of 9.9%. That cumulative positivity rate has declined as it had consistently exceeded 10%.