34th McLean County COVID death; 147 new virus cases

BLOOMINGTON — Another McLean County resident has died of COVID-19 and 147 additional county residents have confirmed cases of the novel virus.
The deceased was a woman in her 80s and she was associated with a long-term care facility, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Monday. The death follows three COVID-related fatalities reported by the county health department last week and means that 34 county residents have died of the novel virus since March.
McKnight also reported 147 more people were diagnosed with the virus during the weekend, meaning 4,170 county residents have had COVID since March 19.
Included in the total, in addition to the 34 deaths, are 11 people who are hospitalized, one fewer than on Friday. None are in intensive care.
The 361 people isolating at home are 72 more than on Friday.
Seventy-five more people have been released from isolation as McKnight reported that 3,764 have recovered, compared with 3,689 on Friday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, was 4.9%, McKnight reported. That compares with 4.4% on Friday.
Of more than 96,000 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 468 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
More than 70,000 tests have been completed at the fairgrounds testing site since it opened on March 28. Reditus has performed more than 63,000 of those tests since it took over operations at that site.
Illinois State University reported that, of 1,268 student-tests performed on campus in the past week, 35 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 2.8%.
Of 14,468 student-tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,439 have been positive for COVID, for a positivity rate of 9.9%. That cumulative positivity rate has declined as it had consistently exceeded 10%.
ISU also reported that 1,397 students have recovered from the virus.
This story will be updated.
