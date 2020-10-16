35 more McLean County COVID cases but 35 other people recover

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.4% on Friday, compared with 4.3% the day before. Of more than 87,100 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Thursday.

McLean County cases of the past week, broken down by age, are:

Two people under the age of 1

Twenty-seven people between ages 1 and 17

Eleven people ages 18 or 19

Ninety-nine people in their 20s

Thirty-three people in their 30s

Twenty-nine people in their 40s

Twenty-nine people in their 50s

Twenty-two people in their 60s

Nine people in their 70s

Nine people in their 80s

Six people in their 90s.

Meanwhile, 674 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday.

That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.