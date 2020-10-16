 Skip to main content
35 more McLean County COVID cases but 35 other people recover
BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-five more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but another 35 have recovered from the virus.

The 35 new cases reported by McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight on Friday mean that 241 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week, 276 in the past seven days and 3,782 since March 19.

However, another 35 county residents have recovered from the virus since Thursday, as McKnight reported Friday that 3,459 people have been released from isolation.

Eleven people were hospitalized, one fewer than on Thursday, with none in intensive care, McKnight reported. Isolating at home are 282 people, one more than on Thursday.

Thirty McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. The three most recent deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.4% on Friday, compared with 4.3% the day before. Of more than 87,100 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Thursday.

McLean County cases of the past week, broken down by age, are:

  • Two people under the age of 1
  • Twenty-seven people between ages 1 and 17
  • Eleven people ages 18 or 19
  • Ninety-nine people in their 20s
  • Thirty-three people in their 30s
  • Twenty-nine people in their 40s
  • Twenty-nine people in their 50s
  • Twenty-two people in their 60s
  • Nine people in their 70s
  • Nine people in their 80s
  • Six people in their 90s.

Meanwhile, 674 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday.

That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

Beginning this weekend, the county health department will no longer be reporting new COVID numbers during the weekend but will continue to report daily numbers Monday through Friday, McKnight said. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

Several other county health departments already have adopted this practice.

But McKnight said that health department staff will continue to perform contact tracing and case investigation each day.

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

