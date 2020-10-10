 Skip to main content
35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 200 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the last week in McLean County, with the addition of 35 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

Jessica McKnight, the administrator of the McLean County Health Department, reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,541 cases since March. Since last Saturday, 199 new cases were confirmed.

McKnight added that 194 individuals are isolating at home, 10 more than Friday. Eight people remain hospitalized, but none are in intensive care. There are 3,313 residents that have been released from isolation and considered recovered, 26 more than Friday.

Three deaths were reported last week, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 26.

More than 81,100 tests have been given in McLean County, resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.0% through Friday. 

On Friday, 437 people were tested at the Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds. The center provides free COVID testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site is operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, and can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday, out of 71,599 tests performed.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Oct. 2-8 stood at 3.8%, marking a fifth straight day of increases.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

