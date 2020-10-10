35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 200 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the last week in McLean County, with the addition of 35 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

Jessica McKnight, the administrator of the McLean County Health Department, reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,541 cases since March. Since last Saturday, 199 new cases were confirmed.

McKnight added that 194 individuals are isolating at home, 10 more than Friday. Eight people remain hospitalized, but none are in intensive care. There are 3,313 residents that have been released from isolation and considered recovered, 26 more than Friday.

More than 81,100 tests have been given in McLean County, resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.0% through Friday.