36 more McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate declines

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-six more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 but the county's positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests of county residents that came back positive in the previous week — declined to 9.9%.
The positivity rate has been declining gradually since it reached 12.5% for the seven days ending Saturday. The 9.9% rate announced by McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight on Wednesday was for the seven days ending Tuesday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate — of the 56,600 tests conducted since March — remained 4.7%, McKnight reported Wednesday.
The 36 additional COVID cases reported Wednesday bring to 163 the number of county residents who have tested positive for the novel virus so far this week. Since March 19, 2,662 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID.
Of the 2,662, eight are hospitalized, including two in intensive care, which is unchanged from Tuesday, McKnight reported.
Some 1,330 people are isolating at home, 19 more than on Tuesday. Another 1,307 people have recovered, an increase of 17 from Tuesday.
Seventeen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was announced Friday.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds. McLean County COVID cases rose rapidly when Illinois State University students returned to Normal on Aug. 17.
But the positivity rate of ISU students tested on campus declined on Wednesday.
ISU reported Wednesday that, during the previous seven days, 211 students had tested positive of 1,544 students tested on campus, for a positivity rate of 13.7%. The rate the day before was 15.1%.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,321 students have tested positive of 6,633 students tested, ISU said Wednesday. That's a positivity rate of 20%.
McLean County, last Friday, was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%.
At the COVID-19 testing site, run by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 815 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.