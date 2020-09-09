36 more McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate declines

Seventeen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was announced Friday.

The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds. McLean County COVID cases rose rapidly when Illinois State University students returned to Normal on Aug. 17.

But the positivity rate of ISU students tested on campus declined on Wednesday.

ISU reported Wednesday that, during the previous seven days, 211 students had tested positive of 1,544 students tested on campus, for a positivity rate of 13.7%. The rate the day before was 15.1%.

Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,321 students have tested positive of 6,633 students tested, ISU said Wednesday. That's a positivity rate of 20%.

McLean County, last Friday, was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%.