37 McLean County residents hospitalized with COVID

“We have seen our number of cases decreasing and the vaccine is here, but we still have a long way to go before the fight is over,” said health department spokeswoman Kim Anderson. “It will take several months before the vaccine is readily available to the public. The priority is still what each one of us can do to help save the lives of our neighbors, family, and friends. If we don’t continue to take this seriously we will see more sickness, and sadly more people will die from the virus. The science is simple. The virus spreads from person to person. It is up to all of us to do our part and make smart choices to stop the spread.”