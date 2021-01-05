 Skip to main content
37 McLean County residents hospitalized with COVID
37 McLean County residents hospitalized with COVID

121820-blm-loc-6testinglab

Illinois State University testing technicians Jacinda Nunez, left, Eva Gunawan and Zain Becerra set up testing grid for processing saliva as they prepare for COVID-19 testing of returning students, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-seven McLean County residents remain hospitalized with the coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday and more than 12,000 McLean County residents have now been diagnosed with the novel virus.

Officials with the McLean County Health Department reported 129 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 12,017 residents who have been diagnosed since March.

As of Tuesday, McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use and 86% of total beds in use. Another seven out of county residents are hospitalized with COVID in McLean County hospitals.

There have been 113 COVID-related deaths reported in the county.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10% through Tuesday, an increase of .4% from Monday’s report.

As of Tuesday, 950 residents were isolating at home and 10,917 residents have been released from isolation and considered recovered.

“We have seen our number of cases decreasing and the vaccine is here, but we still have a long way to go before the fight is over,” said health department spokeswoman Kim Anderson. “It will take several months before the vaccine is readily available to the public. The priority is still what each one of us can do to help save the lives of our neighbors, family, and friends. If we don’t continue to take this seriously we will see more sickness, and sadly more people will die from the virus. The science is simple. The virus spreads from person to person. It is up to all of us to do our part and make smart choices to stop the spread.”

DeWitt County has officially hit 1,000 cases. DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator Dave Remmert reported 69 new cases this week. Of those, 39 were in Clinton, 12 in Farmer City, seven new cases in Wapella, two in Kenney, six in Waynesville, one new case in Weldon, and two new cases in DeWitt.

DeWitt County has had a total of 19 deaths through Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,839 new and probable cases on Tuesday, and an additional 126 deaths.

A woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s from Ford County; a man in his 70s from Edgar County; a woman in her 80s from Logan County; a woman in her 80s and three women in their 90s from Peoria County; and a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County were among the deaths reported.

There have been 991,719 cases in Illinois, including 16,959 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 3,905 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 is 9.8%.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

