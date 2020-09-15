37 more COVID cases in McLean County; 108 more people recover

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and includes results from tests performed at multiple locations.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 629 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Tuesday. That site, open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test, operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

EMA encouraged anyone who participated in a Labor Day weekend get-together to be tested for COVID because it takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.

Among other COVID-19 testing sites, IDPH announced Monday that two mobile testing sites have opened in Bloomington-Normal.

A site outside at the ISU Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

A site outside Ferrero USA, 2502 Beich Road, Bloomington, which opened 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, will remain in operation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.