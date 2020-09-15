37 more COVID cases in McLean County; 108 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-seven additional people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County but the county's positivity rate for the past week remained essentially the same.
In addition, 108 more people have recovered from the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that the 37 new cases mean that the county's positivity rate — the measurement of new cases as a percentage of tests for the week ending Monday — was 6.7%. The rate one day earlier was 6.6% but that was a decline after the positivity rate had consistently exceeded 8% for two weeks.
That 8% rate was one reason that the county has been on the Illinois Department of Public Health's warning list for the past two weeks.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 61,800 tests conducted since March, was 4.8% on Tuesday.
The 37 new cases mean that 96 county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,975 since March.
Of the 2,975 people, 1,609 have recovered, meaning 108 more people have recovered since Monday.
In addition, 1,341 people are in isolation, a decrease of 71 from Monday.
Seven people were hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, including two in intensive care. Both of those figures are unchanged from Monday.
In addition, 18 McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, ISU reported on Tuesday that, during the previous seven days, 67 students had tested positive on campus for COVID-19 of 1,078 students tested, for a positivity rate of 6.2%. That continues a decline that began earlier this week after double-digit rates were reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,385 students have tested positive of 7,685 students tested, ISU reported. That's a positivity rate of 18%, consistent with the rate the day before but lower than the 20% rate reported last week.
But McKnight has said that any possible COVID cases resulting from ISU students gathering a week ago to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys and from Labor Day gatherings may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and includes results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 629 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Tuesday. That site, open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test, operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
EMA encouraged anyone who participated in a Labor Day weekend get-together to be tested for COVID because it takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.
Among other COVID-19 testing sites, IDPH announced Monday that two mobile testing sites have opened in Bloomington-Normal.
A site outside at the ISU Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.
A site outside Ferrero USA, 2502 Beich Road, Bloomington, which opened 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, will remain in operation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
McKnight advised people to reduce their risk of COVID by avoiding large gatherings, staying home if they are sick, washing their hands frequently, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a face covering when they can't remain six feet away from people in public and disinfecting frequently used surfaces.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
