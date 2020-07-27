373 in McLean County recovered from COVID; 5 cases added Sunday

“With the recent happenings within our restaurant community, we have made the decision to temporarily shut down the Bloomington location,” officials announced on social media. “The safety of our staff and guests is of the utmost importance to us. During this closure, our entire staff will be tested, and we will be sanitizing and deep cleaning the restaurant. We will provide the re-opening date as soon as possible.”

Officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.

On Saturday, Destihl Restaurant in Normal announced it was closing after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

If you have been part of a large gathering, or in extended close contact where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, you should be tested five to seven days after exposure. It takes that many days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test, officials added.