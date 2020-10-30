38th McLean County resident dies of COVID; 88 more people diagnosed

BLOOMINGTON — Another McLean County resident has died of COVID-19 and 88 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday that a woman in her 80s, associated with a long-term care facility, had died. That means that five McLean County residents have died of the virus so far this week and 38 since March, McKnight said.

McKnight also confirmed that 88 more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, meaning that 335 additional cases have been reported so far this week and 4,358 since March 19.

Of the total, in addition to the 38 deaths, 14 people were hospitalized on Friday, five more than on Thursday, with none in intensive care.

Isolating at home were 394 people, 42 more than on Thursday.