38th McLean County resident dies of COVID; 88 more people diagnosed

BLOOMINGTON — Another McLean County resident has died of COVID-19 and 88 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday that a woman in her 80s, associated with a long-term care facility, had died. That means that five McLean County residents have died of the virus so far this week and 38 since March, McKnight said.
McKnight also confirmed that 88 more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, meaning that 335 additional cases have been reported so far this week and 4,358 since March 19.
Of the total, in addition to the 38 deaths, 14 people were hospitalized on Friday, five more than on Thursday, with none in intensive care.
Isolating at home were 394 people, 42 more than on Thursday.
Forty additional people have recovered from the virus as McKnight reported that 3,912 people have been released from isolation, compared with 3,872 on Thursday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, was 6.1%, compared with 5.3% on Thursday. That rate has been slowly increasing for several days.
Of 98,800 tests of county residents since March, 4.4% have come back positive.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 845 people were tested on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday. That number has been increasing for several days.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
The age breakdown for McLean County COVID cases for the past week include:
- One child less than the age of 1.
- 44 children and teens ages 1 through 17.
- 14 teens ages 18 and 19.
- 99 people in their 20s.
- 46 people in their 30s.
- 43 people in their 40s.
- 43 people in their 50s.
- 23 people in their 60s.
- 13 people in their 70s.
- Five people in their 80s.
- And four people in their 90s.
This story will be updated.
