39 new COVID cases in McLean County; two more deaths confirmed

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-nine additional McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more have died, the county health department reported Wednesday.

The report of the deaths had been expected. Illinois Department of Public Health and The Pantagraph reported the deaths on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday. Thirty-six McLean County residents have died of the virus since March.

The 39 new COVID cases on Wednesday mean that 228 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 4,251 since March 19.

Forty-six more people were isolating at home, as McKnight reported that 393 people were in home isolation on Wednesday, compared with 347 on Tuesday.

Eleven people were hospitalized with COVID, one fewer than on Tuesday, with none of the 11 in intensive care, she said.