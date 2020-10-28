39 new COVID cases in McLean County; two more deaths confirmed

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-nine additional McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more have died, the county health department reported Wednesday.
The report of the deaths had been expected. Illinois Department of Public Health and The Pantagraph reported the deaths on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday. Thirty-six McLean County residents have died of the virus since March.
The 39 new COVID cases on Wednesday mean that 228 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 4,251 since March 19.
Forty-six more people were isolating at home, as McKnight reported that 393 people were in home isolation on Wednesday, compared with 347 on Tuesday.
Eleven people were hospitalized with COVID, one fewer than on Tuesday, with none of the 11 in intensive care, she said.
Twenty-six more people have recovered as McKnight reported that 3,811 have recovered from the virus since March, compared with 3,785 on Tuesday. McKnight said that Tuesday's recovery figure had been incorrectly reported by the health department as 3,819 but that figure has been corrected to 3,785.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, continued to edge up. The rate was 5.6% on Wednesday, McKnight reported, compared with 5.4% on Tuesday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of more than 97,500 COVID tests of county residents since March, was 4.4% on Wednesday, compared with 4.3% on Tuesday.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 821 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday. That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
Because COVID-19 is spread mainly through close contact with an infected person, who may not have symptoms, McKnight advised people to wash their hands often, use hand sanitizer, maintain a six-foot distance from people who don't live in their household, wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth when around people outside their household, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
People at increased risk of severe illness from COVID, and those who live with them, should avoid activities where social distancing can't be maintained, McKnight advised. Those include people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, immunocompromised state from an organ transplant, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes.
Recovery from COVID isn't the same for everyone, McKnight said. While the median time is two weeks for people with mild cases, those with severe illness can take up to six weeks for symptoms to resolve and some patients report lingering symptoms.
Anyone with trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, inability to stay awake or bluish lips or face should call 911.
This story will be updated.
