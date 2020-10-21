 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4,342 new COVID cases statewide, 69 more deaths
0 comments
breaking topical top story

4,342 new COVID cases statewide, 69 more deaths

{{featured_button_text}}
101620-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Ava Roper, a case investigator with the McLean County Health Department, hands a nasal swab to a person at a rural, mobile COVID-19 testing site outside Colfax City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases and 69 additional COVID deaths, including several in Central Illinois.

Some of the fatalities were reported on Tuesday by county health departments. County health departments and IDPH report COVID cases and deaths at different times.

The 69 deaths reported by IDPH on Wednesday included:

  • Two Woodford County women in their 90s and a man in his 90s.
  • A Ford County man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s.
  • A Macon County woman in her 90s.
  • A Peoria County woman in her 40s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.
  • A Sangamon County man in his 80s.
  • A Christian County woman in her 80s.
  • A Shelby County woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 4,342 new cases mean that 355,217 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases of the virus since March, IDPH said. The 69 additional deaths bring the number of COVID fatalities statewide since March to 9,345.

The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Tuesday was 5.7%, compared with 5.5% the day before. As of Tuesday night, 2,338 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 502 of them in intensive care and 194 on ventilators.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: "Holding On To Each Other" theme of new mural

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News