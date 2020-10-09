4 COVID-related deaths in Tazewell County; 2 in McLean; 1 in Ford

McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight confirmed that there is a resurgence in outbreaks at McLean County long-term care facilities. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that there have been 15 confirmed cases at Bickford of Bloomington and two new cases at The Villas of Holly Brook-Towanda Barnes.

One of the three deaths reported in the last two days was associated with a long-term care facility, McKnight said.

“We do have several outbreaks at our long-term health care facilities,” McKnight said. “An outbreak is regarded as one case and at least one other person with COVID-like symptoms. So that is a pretty low threshold, but we do have several cases with our long-term health care facilities in McLean County.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other facilities that have met that threshold in McLean County in the last 28 days include Aperion Care of Bloomington, Heritage Health of Normal, Marcfirst of Bloomington, the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, The Lofts Rehabilitation and Nursing of Normal, the Villas of Holly Brook and Westminster Village–Martin Health of Bloomington.