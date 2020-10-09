4 COVID-related deaths in Tazewell County; 2 in McLean

BLOOMINGTON — County health officials on Friday were reporting four additional COVID-related deaths in Tazewell County and two in McLean County.
The McLean County Health Department said the patients were a man in his 50s and woman in her 70s. The health department said both people had underlying conditions but did not specify what those were. This brings the county's total number of COVID-related deaths to 26 since the start of the pandemic.
In Tazewell County, three of the four COVID-related deaths were residents of Timber Creek Rehab and Healthcare Center in Pekin. They were a woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s and 80s.
The fourth Tazewell County resident was a man in his 80s who was not a resident of a long-term care facility. The county has had 42 deaths.
McLean County
The McLean County Health Department also announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The county's total number of cases since March 19 is 3,506. Of those, 184 people are isolating at home; nine people are hospitalized, with none of those currently in intensive care; and 3,287 people are considered recovered after being released from isolation.
McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight confirmed that there is a resurgence in outbreaks at McLean County long-term care facilities. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that there have been 15 confirmed cases at Bickford of Bloomington and two new cases at The Villas of Holly Brook – Towanda Barnes.
One of the three deaths reported in the last two days was associated with a long-term care facility, McKnight said.
“We do have several outbreaks at our long-term health care facilities,” McKnight said. “An outbreak is regarded as one case and at least one other person with COVID-like symptoms. So that is a pretty low threshold, but we do have several cases with our long-term health care facilities in McLean County.”
Other facilities that have met that threshold in McLean County in the last 28 days include Aperion Care of Bloomington, Heritage Health of Normal, Marcfirst of Bloomington, the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, The Lofts Rehabilitation and Nursing of Normal, the Villas of Holly Brook and Westminster Village – Martin Health of Bloomington.
Support Local Journalism
“There are no red flags at the facilities and right now, they are doing all of the things that they should be doing to prevent further infections,” McKnight added. “Our long-term care facilities are filled with those who are our vulnerable populations and even when they are doing everything right, they are still vulnerable for the virus to get in and spread. There are no red flags for us at the moment.”
Central Illinois
Tazewell County on Friday reported 58 additional cases, bringing its total to 2,077.
LaSalle County reported 17 new cases, bringing its total to 1,936. Of those, 1,409 people are considered recovered.
Livingston County reported five additional cases, bringing its total to 486. Of those, 42 cases remain active, with two people hospitalized. The county has had nine COVID-related deaths.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide over the previous 24 hours out of 71,599 tests performed.
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Oct. 2-8 stood at 3.8%, marking a fifth straight day of increases.
Hospitalizations for the virus continue to push heights not seen since June. As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 – the first time that metric exceeded 1,800 since June 18. Of those, 395 patients were in intensive care units – a number reached only once since June 29 – and 153 of those patients were on ventilators.
This story will be updated.
9 historic photos from The Pantagraph archives
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.