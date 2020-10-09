4 COVID-related deaths in Tazewell County; 2 in McLean

One of the three deaths reported in the last two days was associated with a long-term care facility, McKnight said.

“We do have several outbreaks at our long-term health care facilities,” McKnight said. “An outbreak is regarded as one case and at least one other person with COVID-like symptoms. So that is a pretty low threshold, but we do have several cases with our long-term health care facilities in McLean County.”

Other facilities that have met that threshold in McLean County in the last 28 days include Aperion Care of Bloomington, Heritage Health of Normal, Marcfirst of Bloomington, the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, The Lofts Rehabilitation and Nursing of Normal, the Villas of Holly Brook and Westminster Village – Martin Health of Bloomington.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are no red flags at the facilities and right now, they are doing all of the things that they should be doing to prevent further infections,” McKnight added. “Our long-term care facilities are filled with those who are our vulnerable populations and even when they are doing everything right, they are still vulnerable for the virus to get in and spread. There are no red flags for us at the moment.”

Central Illinois

Tazewell County on Friday reported 58 additional cases, bringing its total to 2,077.