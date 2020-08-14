4 employees of McLean County Nursing Home test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Four employees of the McLean County Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez confirmed on Friday.

The regular testing regimen of employees and residents revealed the positive cases this week, she said.

"No residents have tested positive," Rodriguez said in an email to The Pantagraph. The nursing home is at 901 N. Main St., Normal.

"We are so grateful for our dedicated healthcare workforce at McLean County Government," Rodriguez wrote. "I am not going to comment on the health status of our employees, other than to say that we look forward to their return to the workplace, as supported by the green light from their healthcare provider and/or public health officials."