4 employees of McLean County Nursing Home test positive for COVID-19

NORMAL — Four employees of the McLean County Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez confirmed on Friday.
The regular testing regimen of employees and residents revealed the positive cases this week, she said.
"No residents have tested positive," Rodriguez said in an email to The Pantagraph. The nursing home is at 901 N. Main St., Normal.
"We are so grateful for our dedicated healthcare workforce at McLean County Government," Rodriguez wrote. "I am not going to comment on the health status of our employees, other than to say that we look forward to their return to the workplace, as supported by the green light from their healthcare provider and/or public health officials."
"McLean County Nursing Home employees continue in their diligence to protect and promote health by following the recommendations of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the response to and prevention of the spread of COVID-19," Rodriguez said. "The health and safety of the people that live and work at the McLean County Nursing Home continues to be our primary focus."
Illinois Department of Public Health shares, on its website, names of long-term care facilities experiencing two or more positive COVID cases.
The nursing home and county administration will protect the health information of its employees and residents, Rodriguez said. Nursing home leadership has informed staff and residents' families and guardians, she said.
