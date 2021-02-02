4 graduate from YWCA Strive program

BLOOMINGTON — A new program at the YWCA McLean County designed to help participants who face unemployment or underemployment barriers has graduated four participants in its first class.
Ann Rountree, Hannah Julien, Shay Tolise and Jackie Heim were honored Thursday as the program’s very first graduates. At the start of the program, only one had a job, but now all four are employed and earning a livable wage.
“It's an entrepreneur program and I am working on building a legacy for my daughter," said Rountree, who enrolled in the program after her release from prison. "It was an opportunity to get back into the swing of things as far as business, freshening up on some life skills, and some computer skills. It taught me how to interact with the public, professionally and finding out what the community needed and what I can give to the community. Now, I feel I have the skills to offer the community where the community needs help."
During the program, participants develop the professional habits and skills that are most sought after by local employers.
During the course of the six-month program, all women have hosted or led at least one meeting within the community on different topics and resources, said Candice Byrd, YWCA Strive facilitator. At the beginning of the classes, they did not have the proper skills to facilitate such meetings.
While all had tremendous growth during the course of the program, they have all learned to excel in different areas, she added.
For example, two have become confident in public communication as well as learning to navigate and master Zoom technology. Others were given the confidence and skills to create business plans, how to market via social media, as well as find their target audiences.
“They all are excited to continue their education to achieve their future goals,” Byrd said.
Topics included: Digital skills for the workplace, essential skills, financial independence, critical thinking, personal empowerment, teamwork and collaboration, career coaching, presentation skills, and opportunities for education and career advancement.
The graduates attended four-hour classes and workshops four times each week. Prospective attendees must live in McLean County, must be at least 18 years old, must have basic English literacy and math skills and must show desire and ability to complete the full program.
Strive has continuous open enrollment with new cohorts beginning every 10 weeks. While Strive is open to anyone in the community over age 18, preferred enrollment will be given to women, people of color, those who have not completed a bachelor’s degree and those who receive a nomination through a partner agency.
