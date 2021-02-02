4 graduate from YWCA Strive program

Ann Rountree, Hannah Julien, Shay Tolise and Jackie Heim were honored Thursday as the program’s very first graduates. At the start of the program, only one had a job, but now all four are employed and earning a livable wage.

“It's an entrepreneur program and I am working on building a legacy for my daughter," said Rountree, who enrolled in the program after her release from prison. "It was an opportunity to get back into the swing of things as far as business, freshening up on some life skills, and some computer skills. It taught me how to interact with the public, professionally and finding out what the community needed and what I can give to the community. Now, I feel I have the skills to offer the community where the community needs help."

During the program, participants develop the professional habits and skills that are most sought after by local employers.