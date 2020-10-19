4 more Central Illinois COVID deaths; new wave may be here, Pritzker says

Since the pandemic hit Illinois in March, 347,161 Illinoisans have been sickened by the virus and 9,236 have died, IDPH said.

The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the week ending Sunday was 5.4%, compared with 5.3% one day earlier. As of Sunday night, 2,096 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 485 of them in intensive care and 179 on ventilators, IDPH said.

"Every region of the state has started to move in the wrong direction," Pritzker said in a statement. "Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide. Experts have predicted for months that the country could see a resurgence of the virus as temperatures get colder and more people spend more time inside. Here in Illinois, it looks like a new wave could be upon us."

Pritzker and IDPH announced COVID resurgence mitigations — including no indoor restaurant dining or bar service — in 20 southern Illinois counties.

"We are seeing an alarming trend as the number of COVID-19 cases increase but we are not helpless to change the trajectory," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Your actions matter. If you wear your mask and keep your distance from others, you help stop the spread of the virus."