4 more Central Illinois COVID deaths; new wave may be here, Pritzker says

BLOOMINGTON — Four more Central Illinoisans died of COVID-19 and 76 additional McLean County residents have been diagnosed, it was announced Monday, the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that the virus' new wave may be here.
COVID fatalities included:
- A Livingston County man in his 80s. He had more than one underlying health condition but was not a resident of a long-term care facility, said Erin Fogarty, a health department spokeswoman. He was Livingston County's 10th COVID death.
- A Tazewell County woman in her 80s. She was a resident of Timbercreek Rehab & Health Care in Pekin, which is experiencing an outbreak. She was that county's 46th COVID death.
- A Ford County woman in her 70s, who was not associated with a long-term care outbreak, said Danielle Walls, that county health department's community health educator. The woman was Ford County's 10th COVID fatality.
- A LaSalle County woman in her 80s, who was that county's 60th COVID death.
In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 76 additional people were diagnosed with the virus from Saturday to Monday but another 61 people recovered. Three additional people were hospitalized with the novel virus.
The 76 new diagnoses brought the county's total since March 19 to 3,858 cases.
But another 61 people have recovered as McKnight reported the county's recovery total had risen to 3,520 people.
Central Illinois is learning the hard way what it's like to live with a novel virus long term. Four more COVID-related deaths were reported in Pantagraph-area counties and DeWitt County returned to the state's COVID warning level.
Three more people were hospitalized, with 14 McLean County inpatients, she said. But none were in intensive care.
Twelve more people were in home isolation, with 294 isolating as of Monday.
Thirty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The three most recent deaths were reported on Oct. 13.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 3.7% on Monday. That compares with 4.4% on Friday.
Of more than 89,000 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.
The age group with the highest number of COVID cases in McLean County remained people in their 20s. But Illinois State University student COVID numbers continue to decline after peaking in early September.
ISU reported that, in the past seven days, there have been 1,366 student-tests on campus and 30 have come back positive, for a positivity rate of 2.2%, compared with Friday's rate of 2.4%. Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 13,201 student-tests, 1,404 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 10.6%, compared with 10.8% on Friday.
ISU also reported that 1,369 students have recovered from the virus.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 332 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
Among other Central Illinois counties, Tazewell reported 69 new cases to bring its total to 2,424; LaSalle reported 28 new cases to increase its total to 2,190; Livingston reported 28 new cases, including eight inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center, bringing its total to 570; Logan County has 19 new cases, including two grade-school students, increasing its total to 549; and Ford County announced 19 new cases, bringing its total to 174 confirmed cases.
Logan County also announced free COVID testing at the health department in Lincoln by appointment only. Call 217-735-2317, ext. 253.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 22 new COVID deaths and 3,113 new COVID cases. While the deaths included one in Woodford County, that fatality was reported by the Woodford County Health Department last week.
Since the pandemic hit Illinois in March, 347,161 Illinoisans have been sickened by the virus and 9,236 have died, IDPH said.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the week ending Sunday was 5.4%, compared with 5.3% one day earlier. As of Sunday night, 2,096 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 485 of them in intensive care and 179 on ventilators, IDPH said.
"Every region of the state has started to move in the wrong direction," Pritzker said in a statement. "Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide. Experts have predicted for months that the country could see a resurgence of the virus as temperatures get colder and more people spend more time inside. Here in Illinois, it looks like a new wave could be upon us."
Pritzker and IDPH announced COVID resurgence mitigations — including no indoor restaurant dining or bar service — in 20 southern Illinois counties.
"We are seeing an alarming trend as the number of COVID-19 cases increase but we are not helpless to change the trajectory," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Your actions matter. If you wear your mask and keep your distance from others, you help stop the spread of the virus."
