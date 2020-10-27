4 more Central Illinois COVID deaths; surge in Chicago prompts restrictions there

"We are doing everything in our power to prevent the outbreaks around us from entering our facilities," Hart continued. "Our dedicated staff members take their responsibility very seriously to protect our elderly, frail residents who are the most susceptible to COVID-19. Despite our best efforts with enhanced visitor restrictions, vigilant PPE use and frequent testing of staff, the coronavirus can still sneak past our doorstep. It is a good reminder that we all have a responsibility as community members to protect our elders — wear masks, social distance and wash hands."

IDPH also reported two new deaths in LaSalle County, but those were reported by that county's health department and The Pantagraph on Monday. The state and county health departments report COVID numbers at different times.

In McLean County, McKnight reported Tuesday that 42 more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but another 55 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 189 more people have tested positive so far this week and 4,212 since March. Thirty-six people have died.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}