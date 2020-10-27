4 more Central Illinois COVID deaths; surge in Chicago prompts restrictions there

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials on Tuesday said four additional Central Illinois residents — two from McLean County and two from Woodford County — with COVID-19 have died. The deaths were confirmed as warnings grew about a second wave of infections across the state.
An uptick in cases in Chicago also prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.
“We can’t ignore what is happening around us, because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring,” Pritzker said, referring to the start of the pandemic, when health care resources were pushed to the limit because of the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases.
The rules taking effect Friday will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m. No more than 25 people may gather at one time, or fewer if that number would exceed 25% of room capacity.
The two McLean County COVID deaths were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday afternoon. Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator, confirmed later that the deaths were new.
The deaths bring to 36 the number of COVID-related fatalities in McLean County since March, including three so far this week.
The two Woodford County deaths were a woman in her 80s who lived at Heritage Health-El Paso and a man in his 90s who was not associated with a long-term care facility. Both had more than one health condition, said Andrea Ingwersen, a health department spokeswoman.
"We wish their loved ones peace during this difficult time," she said.
The deaths mean that 17 Woodford County residents have died of the virus.
Benjamin Hart, CEO of Bloomington-based Heritage Operations Group, said Tuesday that 45 residents of Heritage Health-El Paso have tested positive for COVID and eight have died. In addition, 17 employees have tested positive for the virus.
"Nursing homes are a reflection of the community in which they are located," Hart told The Pantagraph. "As cases continue to rise in downstate Illinois counties, so do cases in nursing homes.
"We are doing everything in our power to prevent the outbreaks around us from entering our facilities," Hart continued. "Our dedicated staff members take their responsibility very seriously to protect our elderly, frail residents who are the most susceptible to COVID-19. Despite our best efforts with enhanced visitor restrictions, vigilant PPE use and frequent testing of staff, the coronavirus can still sneak past our doorstep. It is a good reminder that we all have a responsibility as community members to protect our elders — wear masks, social distance and wash hands."
IDPH also reported two new deaths in LaSalle County, but those were reported by that county's health department and The Pantagraph on Monday. The state and county health departments report COVID numbers at different times.
In McLean County, McKnight reported Tuesday that 42 more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but another 55 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 189 more people have tested positive so far this week and 4,212 since March. Thirty-six people have died.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, was 5.4% on Tuesday, compared with 4.9% on Monday. But the county's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 97,000 COVID tests of county residents since March, remained 4.3%.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 746 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday. That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
Illinois State University reported on Tuesday that, of 1,393 student-tests performed on campus in the past week, 36 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 2.6%, compared with 2.8% the day before.
Of 14,596 student-tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,440 have been positive for COVID, for a positivity rate of 9.8%. That number has been gradually declining since mid-September.
ISU also reported that 1,404 students have recovered from the virus.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Woodford County reported 25 new cases, an increase of 181 since Oct. 13, to bring that county's total to 681; Tazewell County had 48 new cases, meaning its new total is 2,725 cases; Livingston County reported 22 new cases, bringing its total to 702; and LaSalle County reported 38 new cases, meaning its total is 2,464 cases.
"As we look forward to enjoying fall holiday celebrations, it is important to remember that even small gatherings of families and friends can put people at increased risk for COVID-19," McKnight said.
"Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk," McKnight said. "Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible. If hosting an outdoor event is not possible and you choose to host an indoor event, limit numbers of attendees as much as possible and avoid crowded, poorly ventilated, or fully enclosed indoor spaces. Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather."
Chicago, which comprises Region 11 of the state's 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, joins six other regions subject to what the Pritzker administration calls “resurgence mitigations.” A day earlier, Pritzker imposed the restrictions on Region 10, Cook County outside of Chicago and Lake County to the north.
After a summer of declining case numbers — Illinois fared better than many other states, particularly in the South and West — they began climbing again in August and jumped precipitously this month. There were 4,000 new infections and 46 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing total cases to 382,985 with 9,568 deaths.
There were 2,758 hospitalized, an 86% increase from a month ago, and both intensive care patients at 595 and the 241 on ventilators represented increases in the 70% range.
Other regions which hit the mitigation bar did so when positive rates of COVD-19 test results topped 8% for three consecutive days. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said the latest additions, Cook County on Monday and Chicago on Tuesday, have seen the troubling rise in numbers of sick people requiring inpatient treatment as well as a jump in positive test results.
“Based on current trends, we soon could face reduced hospital bed availability and overwhelming our health care systems," Ezike said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
