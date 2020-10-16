4 more COVID deaths in Central Illinois; DeWitt County returns to warning level

Eleven people were hospitalized, one fewer than on Thursday, with none in intensive care, McKnight reported. Isolating at home are 282 people, one more than on Thursday.

"The virus is widespread in our community right now," McKnight said. As a result, there have been COVID outbreaks in some workplaces and isolated cases in schools.

Thirty McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. The three most recent deaths were reported Tuesday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.4% on Friday, compared with 4.3% the day before.

Of more than 87,100 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Thursday.

McLean County cases of the past week, broken down by age, are two people under the age of 1, 27 people between ages 1 and 17, 11 people ages 18 or 19, 99 people in their 20s, 33 people in their 30s, 29 people in their 40s, 29 people in their 50s, 22 people in their 60s, nine people in their 70s, nine people in their 80s and six people in their 90s.