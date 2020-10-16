4 more COVID deaths in Central Illinois; DeWitt County returns to warning level

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois is learning the hard way what it's like to live with a novel virus long term.
Seven months after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Central Illinois, four more COVID-related deaths were reported in Pantagraph-area counties and DeWitt County returned to the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning level on Friday.
"The virus is still very new," said Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator. "We're going to have to live with this virus."
"As we prepare for a COVID vaccine, what will life look like in six months to a year? We're not sure," McKnight said.
For McLean County, McKnight reported 35 new COVID cases on Friday. But another 35 people recovered from the virus.
Ford County Health Department reported two new COVID-related deaths to bring that county's COVID fatalities up to nine. A man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s were associated with the outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center in Piper City, said Danielle Walls, that health department's community health educator.
Tazewell County reported its 45th COVID death — a woman in her 70s who had been a resident of Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care in Pekin, where there is an outbreak.
Sara Sparkman, Tazewell County Health Department communications manager, also reported 95 new COVID cases on Friday, including 60 among inmates of the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin. That prison and the health department are working to control the outbreak, she said.
LaSalle County Health Department reported that county's 59th COVID fatality, a woman in her 90s. In addition, 28 additional county residents have the virus, bringing that county's total to 2,104, said Jenny Barrie, health department public information officer.
Warning level
DeWitt County was among 34 counties placed Friday on the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID warning level.
"We had an outbreak at a nursing home (Liberty Village in Clinton) this week but our case numbers are definitely spiking generally," said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
"This is a trend we are seeing not just locally but also statewide," Remmert said. "We are tracking the cases and the latest surge we are seeing are showing very mild symptoms overall.
"The virus we are talking about is highly contagious and as populations spend more time indoors as the temperatures fall, we expect that case numbers will go up," Remmert said. "Indoor environments with poor ventilation will aid in transmission."
Statewide, IDPH reported on Friday 4,554 new COVID cases, a new single-day high, and 38 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 336,174 cases and 9,165 deaths since March.
Other counties at the state warning level are: Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago.
McLean County
In McLean County, the 35 new cases mean that 241 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week, 276 in the past seven days and 3,782 since March 19.
However, another 35 county residents had recovered from the virus since Thursday, as McKnight reported Friday that 3,459 people have been released from isolation.
Eleven people were hospitalized, one fewer than on Thursday, with none in intensive care, McKnight reported. Isolating at home are 282 people, one more than on Thursday.
"The virus is widespread in our community right now," McKnight said. As a result, there have been COVID outbreaks in some workplaces and isolated cases in schools.
Thirty McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. The three most recent deaths were reported Tuesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.4% on Friday, compared with 4.3% the day before.
Of more than 87,100 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Thursday.
McLean County cases of the past week, broken down by age, are two people under the age of 1, 27 people between ages 1 and 17, 11 people ages 18 or 19, 99 people in their 20s, 33 people in their 30s, 29 people in their 40s, 29 people in their 50s, 22 people in their 60s, nine people in their 70s, nine people in their 80s and six people in their 90s.
Illinois State University reported on Friday that, in the past seven days, there have been 1,335 student-tests on campus and 31 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 2.4%, unchanged from the day before. Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 12,894 student-tests, 1,397 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 10.8% compared with 10.9% the day before.
ISU also reported that 1,359 students have recovered from the virus.
Testing; planning for vaccines
Planning is beginning between the health department and community partners for when a COVID vaccine is approved and available. McKnight said. While no plans are finalized, McKnight said social distancing would have to be maintained and vaccinations may be given, first to limited priority groups, indoors or by drive-up.
Meanwhile, 674 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
At the county health department's weekly mobile rural testing, 424 people have been vaccinated so far, said David Hopper, health department emergency preparedness coordinator.
Beginning this weekend, the county health department will no longer be reporting new COVID numbers during the weekend, McKnight said. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
Several other county health departments already have adopted this practice. But McKnight said health department staff will continue to perform contact tracing and case investigation seven days a week.
